NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 15

The AFC North has turned into a tale of two halves in the division, and the only thing that changed in Week 14 was a bit of separation. The Ravens and Bengals remain on top while the Browns and Steelers are on the bottom.

The Ravens faced the Steelers with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley starting due to Lamar Jackson missing the game with a knee injury. However, Huntley suffered a concussion in the second half and rookie Anthony Brown replaced him. With Baltimore playing this coming Saturday, it could mean Brown gets the start. Baltimore’s defense and the return of JK Dobbins did the trick in a 16-14 win in Pittsburgh.

The Bengals handled their business against the Browns, pulling away after a scoreless first quarter. It wasn’t a pretty win, but the return of Joe Mixon helped as he rushed for 96 yards in the win. Cleveland was counting on turning things around with Deshaun Watson, but this is a big blow to their playoff hopes.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.