NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 15

The Titans are probably going to win the AFC South, but they’re not making it easy on themselves. Tennessee is in a tailspin and they’ve opened the door the Jaguars and even theoretically the Colts to make this interesting.

Tennessee and Jacksonville faced off on Sunday in Nashville and it looked like it would be an interesting one early. Derrick Henry ran in a touchdown and the Jaguars immediately responded with a quick scoring drive. The Titans countered to take a 14-7 lead, but that would be their final score until the fourth quarter after the Jaguars ran off 29 straight points.

The Jaguars won 36-22 and suddenly are only two games back in the division standings. It’s a long way to go for Jacksonville, but the division isn’t quite closed off to them. The Jaguars host the Cowboys next week, then travel to the Jets and Texans before finishing at home against the Titans. Tennessee travels to the Chargers, and then hosts the Texans and Cowboys before the season finale in Jacksonville.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.