NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 15

The NFC East has the first playoff team of the 2022 NFL regular season. The Eagles clinched a playoff berth and now focus on securing the division. That will follow with what they hope is the No. 1 seed in the NFC heading into the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

The Eagles faced the Giants in New York and Philadelphia made quick work of them. They scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives and New York could not recover. The Giants managed a couple scores to keep it a two-possession game late in the third quarter, but then gave up three straight touchdowns again and it was all over.

While the Eagles added a game to their lead on the Vikings in the conference standings, they couldn’t expand their NFC East lead on the Cowboys. Dallas looked awful most of the day against the horrid Texans, and was on track for the biggest upset loss of the year. They bounced back when it mattered most, however, scoring a touchdown in the final minute to secure an ugly comeback win.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.