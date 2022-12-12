NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 15

The Vikings are going to win the NFC North, but they didn’t make it any easier on themselves in Week 14. They come out of the week with a four-game lead in the division, but they effectively ended their chances at claiming the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Vikings traveled to face the Lions with a chance to clinch the division with a win. However, they could never get on track in this one. In the first quarter, they countered a Lions touchdown with their own score, but that was as close as the game would be the rest of the way. The Lions scored a pair of touchdowns and alternating scores the rest of the way meant the Vikings could not get back on top.

Detroit is four games back with a 6-7 record, which means Minnesota can clinch the division with a single win or tie in the final four weeks or a single Lions loss or tie the rest of the way. The Lions sit a game and a half back of the final NFC wild card berth.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.