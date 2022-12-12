 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 15

The NFC North is working its way through Week 14. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 15.

By David Fucillo
DJ Chark #4 of the Detroit Lions celebrates with his teammates after a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field on December 11, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Vikings are going to win the NFC North, but they didn’t make it any easier on themselves in Week 14. They come out of the week with a four-game lead in the division, but they effectively ended their chances at claiming the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The Vikings traveled to face the Lions with a chance to clinch the division with a win. However, they could never get on track in this one. In the first quarter, they countered a Lions touchdown with their own score, but that was as close as the game would be the rest of the way. The Lions scored a pair of touchdowns and alternating scores the rest of the way meant the Vikings could not get back on top.

Detroit is four games back with a 6-7 record, which means Minnesota can clinch the division with a single win or tie in the final four weeks or a single Lions loss or tie the rest of the way. The Lions sit a game and a half back of the final NFC wild card berth.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.

2022 NFC North standings

NFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 15
Minnesota Vikings 10-3 vs. IND +250 OTB
Detroit Lions 6-7 @ NYJ +1000 OTB
Green Bay Packers 5-8 vs. LAR -175 OTB
Chicago Bears 3-10 vs. PHI +1500 OTB

