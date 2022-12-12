 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the NFC South heading toward Week 15

The NFC South has wrapped up its Week 14 schedule. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 15.

By David Fucillo
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers attempts to pass as he is tackles by Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi’s Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

The NFC South remains an absolute mess coming out of Week 14. Someone is going to win the division and will host a home playoff game, but there’s a chance they’ll be laying points to the road wild card team.

The Bucs are still in first place, but it’s not pretty. They faced the 49ers on the road on Sunday and were blown out 35-7. San Francisco jump on top early in the first quarter and never let up. Notably, it was the first time Tom Brady has lost a game to an opposing team starting a rookie quarterback.

The Panthers were the only other team in the division playing this week with the Falcons and Saints on a bye. Carolina went into Seattle and shocked the Seahawks by a final score of 30-24. Carolina probably won’t make the playoffs, but they’re impressing and it might be enough to secure Steve Wilks the head coach job.

Below is a rundown of the NFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.

2022 NFC South standings

NFC South Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 14 Week 15
Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-7 vs. CIN -250 -650 -300
Carolina Panthers 5-8 vs. PIT +900 +900 +400
Atlanta Falcons 5-8 @ NO +3500 +1200 +1200
New Orleans Saints 4-9 vs. ARI +310 +3000 +3000

