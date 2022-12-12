NFL standings, Week 14: Breaking down the NFC West heading toward Week 15

The NFC West race might come to a close sooner rather than later. The division will be in the primetime focus on Thursday Night Football, and we could see the 49ers clinch the division with a win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field.

The 49ers hosted the Bucs in Week 14 in what was Brock Purdy’s first career start following Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot fracture. Purdy and the 49ers impressed against Tom Brady and the Bucs running them out of the building. San Francisco ran off 35 straight points as they improved to 9-4.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks were sizable favorites in a home game against the Panthers, but found themselves on the wrong side of a stunning loss. Carolina has been playing some solid football since Steve Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, but the way they jumped on top of Seattle and controlled much of the game was something to behold.

The 49ers and Seahawks face on Thursday and San Francisco will clinch the division with a win. They would have a three-game lead with three games remaining and they would have secured the head-to-head tiebreaker with a season sweep of Seattle. If the Seahawks win, they would even the head-to-head tiebreaker and trail the 49ers by one game.

Below is a rundown of the NFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 15.