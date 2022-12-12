Who is announcing Monday Night Football in Week 14 between the Patriots and Cardinals?

The New England Patriots travel to Glendale to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium.

The announcing crew consists of play-by-by announcer Joe Buck, game analyst Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters as the field reporter. Buck and Aikman were previously with Fox and are in their first year of a big ESPN deal. We also get to see the Manningcast on ESPN2 this week. This isn't as serious as the main broadcast, but it’s much more fun to watch. They don't have a field reporter, but they bring on three special guests throughout the game.

The Patriots are still in the playoff race but haven’t played that well this season. Without Tom Brady, Bill Belichick has had some struggles with his offense. Their defense has played great, for the most part, this season. Matt Judon leads the NFL in sacks and is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Rhamondre Stevenson has shown glimpses offensively, but they need to get him more touches.

It’s been extremely disappointing for the Cardinals. There were high hopes for their offense heading into the season, but it has been a disaster. There's a chance Kliff Kingsbury gets fired at the end of the season because of how bad they’ve been. This would’ve been a pretty easy year for them to get into the playoffs as well with the NFC West’s struggles.

The Patriots are a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 43.5. The Patriots are -125 on the moneyline while the Commanders are +105.