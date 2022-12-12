NFL Rumors: Sean Payton could return to NFL in 2023

Sean Payton was the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021. In that span, he amassed a 153-89 record, including a Super Bowl winning season in 2009. Payton and the Saints won double-digit games in four of his last five seasons. He retired after the 2021 season and isn’t coaching this year. It seems like he could follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps and be coming out of retirement next season.

There is thought that Payton wants to be a head coach next year, but where could he go? The Saints should certainly welcome him back with open arms after their season. New Orleans is off this week but will head into Week 15 with a 4-9 record in the bottom half of the NFC South.

People close to Sean Payton think he's going to coach in 2023. I asked one of them to rank where he'd most likely coach. He listed the Saints No. 1.



Jeff Duncan: If Sean Payton is going to coach somewhere in 2023, it needs to be the Saints https://t.co/1yCvbLZYbu via @nolanews — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) December 11, 2022

Another reporter asked Payton where he would want to go, and the answer was Los Angeles. Obviously, this opens up two teams in the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Rams are currently headed by Sean McVay. There were retirement rumors after the team won the Super Bowl last season, but he returned in 2022. The team pulled out a miraculous victory on Thursday Night Football this week but still is only 4-9 on the year.

McVay could be headed out the door after the year, and Payton could swoop in. Brandon Staley has the Chargers at 6-6 and in second place in the AFC West heading into Week 14, which is well below pre-season expectations. While all eyes are on Payton to the Rams, it could be their cross-town rival that gets the veteran head coach for next year.