Bills sign WR Cole Beasley to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have brought back a familiar face to the roster. Former Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement and will sign to the team’s practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo.

Beasley joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for two games earlier this season before deciding to retire. He caught four passes for 17 yards in his time with the Bucs. He had spent the previous three seasons with the Bills before they released him this past March.

Beasley returns to join a wide receiver depth chart led by Stefon Diggs. He has 94 receptions for 1,239 yards and ten touchdowns. Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie follow with 38 receptions apiece for a combined 1,076 yards and ten touchdowns. Khalil Shakir is a distant fourth on the receiver depth chart, so Beasley offers some insurance as the team heads into the stretch run before the playoffs.