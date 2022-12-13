Report: Baker Mayfield to start vs. Packers in Week 15

The Los Angeles Rams are trying to cling to the hope that they can make the postseason this year. They will take on the Green Bay Packers for Week 15’s Monday Night Football game, still not eliminated from playoff contention. They have a 4-9 record and picked up their most recent win on the back of quarterback Baker Mayfield leading an impromptu comeback in the fourth quarter in Week 14.

Rams’ HC Sean McVay told reporters that QB John Wolford has a neck injury expected to sideline him Monday night in Green Bay. This means the Rams’ starting QB vs. the Packers, to no one’s surprise, will be Baker Mayfield. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2022

All three Rams quarterbacks were active to start their last game. John Wolford got the first looks, but the team swiftly pivoted to Mayfield early in the first half. Mayfield finished the game 22 of 35 passing for 230 yards with an interception in his team debut. He will go from having two days to prepare as the starter for this team to six this week. Wolford’s neck injury is expected to have him miss the upcoming game, so head coach Sean McVay has already indicated that Mayfield will be under center to begin the game.