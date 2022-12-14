Cooper Kupp to be shut down the rest of the season

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is expected to miss the rest of the season due to the high-ankle sprain that sidelined him for the previous four games. Head coach Sean McVay said he doesn’t envision a scenario where Kupp will return to the field in 2022.

Baker Mayfield is expected to be the Rams starting quarterback for their final four games of the regular season, so not having one of the top playmakers at the position certainly limits his ceiling down the stretch.

With just a few days to prepare, Mayfield completed 22-of-35 passes for 230 yards with a touchdown pass, highlighted by a 98-yard touchdown drive with less than 2 minutes to go to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 17-16.

However, unless you find yourself in a deep two-quarterback league, it’s unlikely Mayfield will play much of a factor in your fantasy football decisions down the stretch considering how poor this offense has performed all season.

Outside of Kupp, the Rams don’t have much in terms of proven fantasy contributors at wide receiver with Ben Skowronek leading the way among healthy wideouts with 373 yards on the season. However, he caught 7-of-8 targets for 89 yards last week, so he may be the top option if you were forced to pick a Rams WR. Tutu Atwell could become more involved after seeing a team-high nine targets against the Raiders.

It’s probably best to stay away from the Rams passing game altogether this week as they will face a Green Bay Packers defense that ranks fifth in opponent passing yards per game (192.9).