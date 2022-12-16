Full list of Week 15 NFL announcers on Sunday

The NFL has had a busy Week 15 with the return of Saturday football. Following the close of the college football regular season, the NFL has back-to-back weekends with Saturday and Sunday games. This week, the league has already played four games on the slate and now have 11 on Sunday.

The biggest game of the Sunday 1 p.m. window would probably be Jets vs. Lions. It won’t impact tiebreakers too much, but it’s the only game that involves two teams firmly in the playoff hunt. Both teams are currently in ninth place in their respective conference, although the Lions are a full 1.5 games back, while the Jets are tied with the seventh-place Patriots.

The biggest game in the 4 p.m. window would be Titans vs. Chargers. Tennessee is in first place in the AFC South, but is in the midst of a three-game losing streak. The Chargers are 7-6 and while they remain mathematically alive for the division title, their biggest chance is in the wild card race. They are currently in eighth place overall, losing the conference record tiebreaker with the Patriots, but holding the conference record tiebreaker over the Jets.

Sunday wraps with the Commanders hosting the Giants on Sunday Night Football. Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call that critical NFC East game. Washington is currently in sixth place and New York is in seventh place in the NFC. They tied two weeks ago and if this game has a winner, they will claim the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Here’s the complete Sunday schedule with game time, announcers, TV channel, and live stream information.

1:00 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Bears

Announcers: Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Falcons vs. Saints

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Lions vs. Jets

Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Steelers vs. Panthers

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (field reporters)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Chiefs vs. Texans

Announcers: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Broncos

Announcers: Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jennifer Hale (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Patriots vs. Raiders

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Chargers

Announcers: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton, Amanda Renner

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bengals vs. Buccaneers

Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson (field reporter)

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Commanders

Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (field reporter)

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+