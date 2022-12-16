Breaking down the Saturday NFL weather forecast for Week 15, what it means for fantasy football, betting

With just three games on the Saturday slate we have a big discrepancy between the domed Colts at Vikings and the cold weather matchups in Cleveland and Buffalo. Let’s take a look.

In the Week 15 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

The last time Orchard Park was hit with lake effect snow, the game was moved to Detroit. This time around it looks like they’ll stick it out in New York, so we’ve got a snow game on our hands. And to add to that wind will be 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. In regular conditions that wind would be more easily navigated, but with snow coming down hard, which it should be, this field could get covered quickly and the game could end up low scoring.

There is a 30% chance of snow in Cleveland around game time, but the real trouble could come from the wind. There will be 10 to 14 mph wind speeds, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Thankfully that isn’t going to shut down the passing and kicking game, but coupled with temperatures hovering around freezing, it will be unpleasant.

Home sweet dome