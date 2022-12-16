Breaking down the Sunday NFL weather forecast for Week 15, what it means for fantasy football, betting

We’ve got some cold temperatures hitting the U.S.A. this weekend and they’ll be felt in about every game, but Green Bay and Chicago are going to give you the chills even if you’re just sitting in front of the TV.

In the Week 15 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

This game is going to be cold. Temperatures will be in the 20s and winds will be 10-15 mph, so wind chills are going to be in the teens. With no snow forecasted, the cold is really the only thing that will impact the game.

New York Giants at Washington Commanders (SNF)

The high for the day is supposed to get to 40 in Maryland, but temperatures will be falling below freezing for this primetime game. Winds will be around 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. It’s going to be chilly, but overall I’m not downgrading the offenses much.

It’s going to be extremely cold in Green Bay on Monday night, with temperatures in the teens. Winds aren’t supposed to be bad, but any breeze is going to feel like knives in that cold. Green Bay does have a heated playing surface, but this kind of cold is more difficult to play in than if it were 70 degrees.

Better weather games

Temperatures in the high 50s, wind around 10 mph and no rain make this a great environment for some football.

MetLife Stadium will be cold, but overall not bad. Temperatures will be in the high 30s, with wind around 10 mph and no precipitation for the return of Zach Wilson.

Temperatures in the mid-50s, no precipitation and winds around 10 mph should make for a pleasant day of footballing.

Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid-40s are about as good as it gets.

Could just copy and paste the Steelers-Panthers game here, so I will — Sunny skies, light winds and temperatures in the mid-40s are about as good as it gets.

Probably one of the warmest game of the slate, with Tampa getting into the 60s, with no rain and winds 5-10 mph. Another nice spot for some football.

Los Angeles will also get into the 60s, with no rain and winds 5-10 mph.

Home sweet dome

Atlanta Falcons New at Orleans Saints