How to watch Chiefs vs. Texans via live stream in Week 15

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston.

The Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill in the offseason and many people thought that would hurt their passing game. They look just as good as before. With Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, the Chiefs passing game will always be electric. JuJu Smith-Schuster has stepped up as WR1, while Travis Kielce is still making big plays. They are still the team to beat in the AFC.

It was expected to be a rebuilding season for the Texans heading into this year and that has been spot on. They’re currently in line for the No. 1 pick in this years draft which they will likely go with a quarterback. They are a young team and have some young guys who will be stars in the future. It will be interesting to see who they draft with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Chiefs are a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 49.5. Kansas City is -800 on the moneyline while the Bears are +575.

Chiefs vs. Texans

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.