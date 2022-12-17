How to watch Dolphins vs. Bills via live stream in Week 15

NFL Network will be broadcasting Saturday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Kick off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY.

The Bills enter this game with a 10-3 record that leads the AFC East. Buffalo is currently tied with the Kansas City Chiefs for the best record in the AFC, which comes with a bye in the first round of the playoffs. However, the Bills own the tiebreaker over Kansas City for that top spot. Buffalo has rattled off four straight wins to get there, and the Bills will look to avenge their 21-19 loss to the Dolphins from earlier in the season.

Miami has dropped back-to-back games, falling 17-33 at the San Francisco 49ers in Week 13, then losing 17-23 at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football last week. Because of that, the Dolphins are now two games behind the Bills for first place in the AFC East. Miami is still clinging to a Wild Card bid as the AFC’s No. 6 seed. However, the New York Jets and Los Angeles Chargers are both one game behind the Dolphins, so Miami’s postseason plans are in jeopardy if this loosing streak continues.

The Bills are 7.5 point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 42.

Dolphins vs. Bills

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream link: NFL Network

If have NFL Network but you won’t be around a TV to watch the game, you can stream both games through NFL.com and the NFL app. Additionally, mobile devices can stream the game through Yahoo! Sports and each team’s mobile properties.