How to watch Ravens vs. Browns via live stream in Week 15

NFL Network will be broadcasting Saturday’s NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Kick off is set for 4:40 p.m. ET from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

The Ravens check into this game with a 9-4 record, which is tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North. Despite that success, Baltimore fans are feeling uneasy about their team. Starting QB Lamar Jackson and backup Tyler Huntley are both questionable for this game. The Ravens were able to hold off the Pittsburgh Steelers last week despite Jackson sitting out and Huntley leaving early. However, potentially resorting to third-string quarterback Anthony Brown isn’t necessarily great for Baltimore’s prospects.

On the other hand, the Browns saw their franchise quarterback — Deshaun Watson — return two weeks ago. Cleveland is 1-1 in those games, most recently losing to the Bengals 23-10. This will be Watson’s first home start as as member of the Browns, and Cleveland needs to finish the season on a hotstreak if it wants a chance at the playoffs. The Browns are 5-8 at the moment, which is tied with three other teams while sitting two games back from the final AFC Wild Card spot.

Due to Baltimore’s uncertain quarterback situation, the Browns opened as 2.5 point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 37.5.

Ravens vs. Browns

Kickoff: 4:40 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream link: NFL Network

If have NFL Network but you won’t be around a TV to watch the game, you can stream both games through NFL.com and the NFL app. Additionally, mobile devices can stream the game through Yahoo! Sports and each team’s mobile properties.