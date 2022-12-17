How to watch Colts vs. Vikings via live stream in Week 15

NFL Network will be broadcasting Saturday’s NFL game between Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.

The Colts have had a disappointing season while stepping into this game with a 4-8-1 record. That is 2.5 games behind the Tennessee Titans for first place in the AFC South. Indianapolis had a bye in Week 14, and it couldn’t have come at a better time, as the Colts were destroyed 54-19 against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13. The loss marks three straight defeats for Indianapolis, which has also lost six of its last seven. Colts’ fans are certainly hoping their team was able to recharge figure things out during the bye week.

The Minnesota Vikings are 10-3 on the season, which is tied for the second-best record in the NFC. The Vikings currently hold a four-game lead over the Detroit Lions for first place in the NFC North. Despite the impressive record, Minnesota actually has a negative point differential this season (-1). For comparison, the other four teams with at least 10 wins all have a point differential of +86 or more. The Vikings are winning close games, but a loss to the Lions last week has some questioning Minnesota’s legitimacy moving forward.

The Vikings are listed as 4 point home favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 47.5.

Colts vs. Vikings

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: NFL Network

Live stream link: NFL Network

If have NFL Network but you won’t be around a TV to watch the game, you can stream both games through NFL.com and the NFL app. Additionally, mobile devices can stream the game through Yahoo! Sports and each team’s mobile properties.