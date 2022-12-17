Who is announcing Saturday’s Week 15 between the Colts and Vikings?

In Week 15 we will be one step closer to figuring out several playoff scenarios. The Minnesota Vikings have already clinched a playoff spot and are battling for a No. 2 seed in the conference. They will have the early afternoon Saturday game against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium.

This matchup will air on the NFL Network with a scheduled kickoff at 1 p.m. ET. The announcer crew consists of Noah Eagle handling play-by-play, Nate Burleson as the color commentator, with Tom Pelissero and Lindsay Cazrniak handling sideline reporter duties. The game will also be available in local markets — WXIN in Indianapolis and KSTP in Minneapolis.

Minnesota (10-3) is coming off a 34-23 road loss to the Detroit Lions, the Vikings’ second defeat over the past four games. After opening the season winning eight of nine, Minnesota has to get a better effort on both sides of the ball heading into the playoffs.

Indianapolis (4-8-1) has lost three straight under interim coach Jeff Saturday and six out of seven overall. The Colts are going through a transition period and are facing a potential rebuild in the offseason.

The Vikings are a four-point favorite in this one at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 48. The Vikings are -200 on the moneyline and the Colts are betting at +170.