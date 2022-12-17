Who is announcing Saturday’s Week 15 between the Ravens and Browns?

In Week 15 we will be one step closer to figuring out several playoff scenarios. The Baltimore Ravens are looking to keep pace at the top of the AFC North and will need to win an important divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium.

This matchup will air on the NFL Network with a scheduled kickoff at 4:30 p.m. ET. The announcer crew consists of Rich Eisen handling play-by-play, Kurt Warner as the color commentator, with Steve Wyche and Stacey Dales handling sideline reporter duties. The game will also be available in local markets — WBAL in Baltimore and WEWS in Cleveland.

Baltimore (9-4) is coming off of a 16-14 road victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was unavailable with a sprained MCL and the Ravens needed to rely on J.K. Dobbins and the running game to pull out a close victory.

Cleveland (5-8) saw its slim playoff chances all but end with a 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Deshaun Watson threw his first touchdown pass in nearly two years and will try to get some much-needed game reps for the rest of the season.

The Browns are a three-point favorite in this one at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 38. Cleveland is -155 on the moneyline and Baltimore is betting at +135.