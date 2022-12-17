Who is announcing Saturday’s Week 15 between the Dolphins and Bills?

Week 15 of the NFL includes a Saturday tripleheader that will conclude Saturday night with the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills battling for AFC East supremacy in an expected snowstorm at Highmark Stadium.

This matchup will air on the NFL Network with a scheduled kickoff at 8:15 p.m. ET. The announcer crew consists of Kevin Kugler handling play-by-play, Mark Sanchez as the color commentator, with Laura Okmin and Peter Schrager handling sideline reporter duties. The game will also be available in local markets — WFOR in Miami and WKBW in Buffalo.

Miami (8-5) continued to slip in the divisional race after a 23-17 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday night. The Dolphins remain a game ahead of most of the AFC field in terms of Wild card positioning and could get a season sweep over the Bills with a win Saturday.

Buffalo (10-3) has won four straight and held off the New York Jets, 20-12, last week. A win Saturday and the Bills will clinch a playoff spot for the fourth consecutive season.

The Bills are a seven-point road favorite in this one at DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total installed at 44. Buffalo is -340 on the moneyline and Miami is betting at +280.