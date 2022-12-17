Steelers QB Mitch Trubisky to start vs. Panthers on Sunday

NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitch Trusbisky will get the start on Sunday for the team’s Week 15 road matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Trubisky had split reps with fellow backuo Mason Rudolph in practice this week as rookie starter Kenny Pickett is still dealing with a concussion.

Pickett sustained his concussion on the first quarter of last Sunday’s 16-14 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, allowing for Trubisky to get his first taste of action in nearly two months. The veteran struggled in the AFC North showdown, going 22-30 for 276 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions in the loss. The failure to capitalize on the Ravens being down to their third-string quarterback drew the ire and frustration of Steelers fans on social media, but head coach Mike Tomlin is rolling with what is their best option at the moment.

Carolina enters this game as a three-point favorite over Pittsburgh on DraftKings Sportsbook.