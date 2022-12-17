Colts return blocked punt for touchdown vs. Vikings [VIDEO]

The Indianapolis Colts aren’t going to make things easy for the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North. Early in the first quarter, the Colts are already up 10-0 after kicking a field goal, forcing a three-and-out, and returning a blocked punt for a touchdown. JoJo Domann was able to scoop the ball up for the score.
The Colts entered the game as underdogs on the road but clinging to playoff hopes in the AFC South. The Colts would need to win out to get to 8-8-1 on the season. The tie earlier in the regular season could end up helping Indy in a tiebreaker scenario for the Wild Card in the AFC.
There are also three teams tied at 7-6 toward the end of the AFC playoff picture, so odds are very slim for the Colts to sneak in. Still, they haven’t been entirely eliminated yet. Plus, they just forced a fumble on RB Dalvin Cook and have the ball back up 10-0, so things are looking good so far Saturday.