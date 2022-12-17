Braves mascot Blooper stiff-arms several children during halftime of Colts-Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts are absolutely shredding the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon, taking a 33-0 lead into the second half. It’s been a miserable day for the home fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis but at least they got some entertainment during halftime.

During the break, they had one of those mascots vs. pee-wee league football games we’ve grown accustomed to and Atlanta Braves mascot Blooper took no prisoners. Look at this menace.

the return of King Bloopy pic.twitter.com/2bB8xvfeYn — Blooper (@BlooperBraves) December 17, 2022

The sheer audacity of this...whatever Blooper is. He’s just running these children with reckless abandon. He didn’t even necessarily need the block provided by Stuff the Magic Dragon towards the end.

This isn’t the first time that Blooper’s been the perpetrator of mascot-on-children violence. Here he is inflicting pain during a Falcons preseason game earlier this year.

Idk who has a better stiff arm Blooper or Derrick Henry?pic.twitter.com/vawIGcoaQY — Coach Grizz (@GwathneyChad) August 28, 2022

Blooper, if you’re reading this (and I know you are), you will pay for your crimes one of these days.