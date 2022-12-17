What was the biggest comeback in NFL history?

Update: COMEBACK OFFICIALLY COMPLETE! The Vikings win in overtime 39-36, erasing a 33-point deficit in the second half behind an offensive explosion. Kirk Cousins threw for 460 yards and four touchdowns as Minnesota gets an improbable win in Week 15.

Update: The Vikings completed the biggest comeback since 1980. Well, sort of. The teams are now heading to overtime tied 36-36. Minnesota had a chance to win late in regulation but this will now be settled in the extra period.

As the Minnesota Vikings attempt to mount a comeback from a 33-0 hole against the Indianapolis Colts at halftime, we take a look back at what the biggest comebacks in NFL history have been to date.

No, it wasn’t that Super Bowl where Tom Brady rallied the Patriots from a 28-3 deficit against the Atlanta Falcons to win it all. For this, we’re headed all the way back to 1993 for “The Choke,” back when the Oilers were Houston’s team. Down by 32 points to the Oilers in the third quarter, the Buffalo Bills came back to win 41-38 in overtime.

The biggest comeback in a regular season game occurred in 1980, when the San Francisco 49ers rallied from a 28-point deficit at halftime to beat the New Orleans Saints. If the Vikings are able to win this matchup, they will set a new record after over four decades.

The Colts’ win probability was about as close to 100% as you can get before a game is over, but now that the Vikings have tied it up with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, this roller coaster is dropping fast.