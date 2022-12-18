Which teams are on Sunday Night Football in Week 15?

Week 15’s Sunday Night Football will see the New York Giants and the Washington Commanders squaring off for the second time this season. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, with the game airing on NBC. While neither team can win the NFC East, they both remain in the playoff hunt and need a win to stay in the competition for a Wild Card spot.

These divisional opponents met for the first time this season in Week 13. The game resulted in a 20-20 tie, which could end up playing a role in the final playoff standings. In Week 14, Washington had their bye week, so they are technically playing back-to-back games against New York. Last week, the Giants took a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and are 0-3-1 in their last four games.

The Commanders are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 40.5. Washington has -215 moneyline odds as the favorites, while New York is installed at +185 as the underdogs.