Complete Sunday schedule for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season

The NFL opens the Week 15 slate with a pivotal NFC West matchup on Thursday Night Football featuring the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Now that bye weeks are in the rearview, every team will play for the first time since Week 5. Mid-December means that it’s also time for some Saturday showcases.

Six teams will meet up on December 17, starting with the Indianapolis Colts and Minnesota Vikings at 1 p.m., followed by the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at 4:30 p.m., capped off with the matchup of the day between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills at 8:15 p.m.

Leading into Sunday, the two games on the 1 p.m. slate with the heftiest implications will be the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints, as both teams have a glimmer of hope in the lowly NFC South division. The Carolina Panthers currently have a slight edge on the Falcons and Saints, so they will need to beat the Steelers to remain ahead.

Things wrap up with an important NFC East matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

Here is the complete schedule with TV and live stream coverage and kickoff times for each game in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season.

1:00 p.m. ET

Eagles vs. Bears

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Falcons vs. Saints

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Lions vs. Jets

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Steelers vs. Panthers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Chiefs vs. Texans

Channel: CBS

Live stream: FOXSports.com, NFL+

4:05 p.m. ET

Cardinals vs. Broncos

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Patriots vs. Raiders

Channel: FOX

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

4:25 p.m. ET

Titans vs. Chargers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Bengals vs. Buccaneers

Channel: CBS

Live stream: Paramount Plus, NFL+

Sunday Night Football, 8:20 p.m. ET

Giants vs. Commanders

Channel: NBC

Live stream: NBCSports, NFL+