Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 15

The NFL is working its way through Week 15 and the playoff field is slowly filling up. The 49ers clinched the NFC West title on Thursday, and then Saturday saw the Vikings clinch the NFC North title and the Bills clinch a playoff berth.

The NFL is moving through its Sunday and Monday slate and we’ll likely see at least one more team earn a playoff berth. The Cowboys and Chiefs can each clinch a playoff berth with a win. On the other end of things, the Texans will remain in the No. 1 pick of the 2023 NFL Draft regardless of their result. Meanwhile, the Broncos and Bears are competing for the No. 2 and No. 3 pick right behind them.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after 15 weeks of football. We’ll update as the rest of the schedule wraps and we move toward Week 16.

AFC East

The Bills beat the Dolphins on Saturday amidst a snowstorm to clinch a playoff berth. The Jets lost to the Lions, missing a field goal as time expired to force overtime. The Patriots lost to the Raiders in stunning fashion in the closing seconds.

AFC North

The Browns beat the Ravens on Saturday to open the weekend for the division. The Steelers beat the Panthers in Charlotte. The Bengals beat the Bucs to take over the division lead.

AFC South

The Colts blew a 33-point lead on Saturday, losing 39-36 to the Vikings overtime and setting the NFL record for biggest blown lead. The Jaguars beat the Cowboys in overtime on a pick-six. The Titans lost to the Chargers in the final seconds and are now only a game up on the Jaguars.

AFC West

The Chiefs beat the Texans in overtime after Jerick McKinnon ran in a score and clinched the division title with the win. The Broncos beat the Cardinals. The Chargers beat the Titans in the final seconds and the Raiders won a shocker over the Patriots on a late walk-off fumble recovery.

NFC East

The Bears gave the Eagles some trouble at times, but Philadelphia handled their business to move a step closer to the division title. The Cowboys lost in overtime on a Jaguars pick-six. New York beat Washington on Sunday Night Football.

NFC North

The Vikings put together the biggest comeback in NFL history on Saturday to beat the Colts 39-36 and clinch the division title. The Lions beat the Jets as New York missed a potential game-tying field goal as time expired. The Bears lost to the Eagles on Sunday.

NFC South

The Panthers lost at home to the Steelers and the Saints beat the Falcons. The Bucs lost to Cincinnati.

NFC West

The 49ers beat the Seahawks on Thursday Night Football to open Week 15. In doing so, they clinched the division title. The Cardinals lost to the Broncos in Denver and lost Colt McCoy to a concussion in the game.