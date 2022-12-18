How to watch Patriots vs. Raiders via live stream in Week 15

Fox will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. Kick off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The New England Patriots are an odd team. They’re currently in the playoffs, but I’d think every team in the NFL would love a first round matchup with them. Their play calling is atrocious and has held them back. With their defensive success, they should be much better than they are.

The Raiders may be the biggest disappointment in the NFL. Their loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football shows how big of a disappointment they've been. Davante Adams has been stellar which is no surprise, but Derek Carr has struggled. Their defense has also had some struggles. They need a true CB1, hopefully they can find that this season.

The Patriots are a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 44.5. New England is -115 on the moneyline while the Raiders are -105.

Patriots vs. Raiders

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.