How to watch Rams vs. Packers on Monday Night Football in NFL Week 15

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and the Green Bay Packers with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The Rams have been bad this season. It has been surprising to see how big they've struggled even when their stars were healthy. Baker Mayfield showed out in his debut with the Rams on Thursday Night Football. After being added to the team just two days before the game, he replaced John Wolford and led the Rams on a game winning drive. They won't make the playoffs, but will have some big decisions to make this offseason.

I’m not sure what to make of the Packers. people complain that they don't have receivers, but I think Aaron Rodgers has just struggled. Christian Watson looks to be a future star in the NFL, while Allen Lazard is reliable. They don't have a true No. 1, but with as good as Rodgers has been in his career, this offense should be playing better. They’ll likely miss out on the playoffs. They also should give Aaron Jones the ball much more. When he's involved, the offense is productive.

The Packers are a seven-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 39.5. Green Bay is -315 on the moneyline while the Rams are +260.

Rams vs. Packers

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Packers -315, Rams +260

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login with a valid ESPN subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.