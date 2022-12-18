How to watch Steelers vs. Panthers via live stream in Week 15

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Steelers and Panthers. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Steelers lost a tough one to the Baltimore Ravens at home last week. That lost killed any playoff hopes they had. Mitch Trubisky replaced an injured Kenny Pickett and threw three interceptions in opponents territory. Pittsburgh should let Pickett sit at least this week, as he suffered a concussion in the first half of last weeks game. The Steelers will likely have a draft pick in the top 12 selections this season.

Since taking over as head coach, Steve Wilks has gotten the guys to play hard for him. Their defense has actually played great this season. the biggest question mark for this team is quarterback. They need to get a good quarterback in this years draft, and I think they will immediately be competitive in the NFC. I would also expect them to keep Wilks as their head coach. They’re coming off a big win against the Seahawks.

The Panthers are a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 44.5. Carolina is -135 on the moneyline while the Steelers are +115.

Steelers vs. Panthers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.