How to watch Bengals vs. Bucs via live stream in Week 15

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

The Bengals are red-hot at the right time. Joe Burrow and this offense look like they did during their playoff run last season. Burrow has quietly climbed towards one of the favorites to win MVP. Their defense is doing their job which is all they need. They need to get healthy by the playoffs however, as their receivers are banged up.

It has been a disappointing season for the Bucs. There aren't many teams who have been bigger disappointments. Tom Brady just hasn’t seemed the same this year and frustrations have rose. Because of how bad the NFC South has been, they’re in the playoffs right now and will get a home game. if they could upset the Bengals this week, that would be major for them.

The Bengals are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 44. Cincinnati is -195 on the moneyline while the Bucs are +165.

Bengals vs. Bucs

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.