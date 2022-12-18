How to watch Titans vs. Chargers via live stream in Week 15

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers. Kick off is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Things have been terrible for the Titans the past few weeks. They're still in first place in the AFC South, but if they continue to struggle, they could fall out of the playoff picture. They need Derrick Henry to step up and get increased carries. They have been down so many points late, they can't run the ball because it will run too much clock. would expect him to have a breakout game against the Chargers.

After a disappointing start, the Chargers are starting to come around. they are on the fence of getting into the playoffs and it looks like they’ll have a good shot. Mike Williams and Keenan Allen are unstoppable when on the field together. Their defensive struggles have continued this season, but injuries have played a huge role. They will need the offense to carry them these next few weeks.

The Chargers are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 47. Los Angeles is -150 on the moneyline while the Titans are +130.

Titans vs. Chargers

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.