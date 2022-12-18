How to watch Eagles vs. Bears via live stream in Week 15

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Solar Field in Chicago.

The Eagles have been one of the best teams in the NFL this season. Quarterback Jalen Hurts took a jump and is one of the MVP favorites. He’s been that good. Not only has he threw the ball well, but he’s made a ton of plays with his legs. They're also winning games in the trenches as their offensive and defensive line have played well this season.

It’s been an up and down season for the Bears, but they seem to have found their franchise quarterback. In the second half of the season, Justin Fields is looking like a true No. 1 quarterback option. If they can build the offensive line and add another reliable receiving option, this offense will thrive next season.

The Eagles are a 8.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 48.5. Philadelphia is -425 on the moneyline while the Bears are +340.

Eagles vs. Bears live stream

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.