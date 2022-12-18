How to watch Cowboys vs. Jaguars via live stream in Week 15

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

Things were looking great for the Cowboys ahead of last week. many think they are the team to beat in the NFC. But they had major struggles against the Houston Texans. A win is a win, but Dak’s struggles in the passing game were concerning. They need the passing offense to improve in the next few weeks, if they want to make a run in the playoffs.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are getting hot at the right time. Trevor Lawrence has played great the last few weeks and is starting to live up to his No. 1 draft pick hype. They may not make the playoffs this year, but their recent success is a major step forward for the franchise. With the Titans recent struggles, you can't fully count the Jaguars out for the AFC South.

The Cowboys are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 47.5. Dallas is -240 on the moneyline while the Jaguars are +200.

Cowboys vs. Jaguars

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.