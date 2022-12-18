How to watch Lions vs. Jets via live stream in Week 15

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

The Lions have turned thing around at the right time. This offense has been nearly unstoppable, while the defense has continuously gotten better as the season has gone on. Jared Goff has been questioned a ton through his career, but he’s actually played great over the past few weeks. The Lions are still in the playoff hunt in the NFC.

Quarterback play has been an issue for the Jets the past few seasons. That has continued once again this year as they are almost a complete team. It seems Zach Wilson was a bust, but it’s too early to say that. They are in good position to get in the playoffs, but they need to start winning again. I would guess the winner of this game will get in the playoffs and the loser will not.

The Lions are a one-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 44.5. Detroit is -110 on the moneyline while the Jets are -110.

Lions vs. Jets

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.