How to watch Cardinals vs. Broncos via live stream in Week 15

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos. Kick off is set for 4:05 p.m. ET from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

The Cardinals suffered a major loss when Kyler Murray went down with a non-contact injury on Monday Night Football. It is believed to be a torn ACL. It has been a disappointing season for Arizona as they have underperformed to say the least. It also could be the end for Kliff Kingsbury as the head coach in Arizona. It will be interesting to see what they do in the offseason.

Things have also been disappointing for the Broncos. The worst part is that they traded a bunch of their picks away as apart of the Russell Wilson trade. that looks like it'll be a top five pick this year. They have played better lately, but they’re still not winning games. The hope is they can find their footing offensively next season. The defense is not the issue.

The Broncos are a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 36.5. Denver is -135 on the moneyline while the Cardinals are +115.

Cardinals vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.