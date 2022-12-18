How to watch Giants vs. Commanders on Sunday Night Football via live stream

NBC will be broadcasting this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Washington Commanders. Kick off is set for 8:20 p.m. ET from FedEx Stadium in Landover.

The Giants have fallen off a bit. They looked like a sure lock to get into the playoffs a few weeks ago, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore. They’re currently tied with the Commanders for the last two spots in the playoff. This would be a big week for the Giants to win and get one full game ahead of Washington. They’re 0-3-1 in their last four games, and they’ve struggled on both sides of the ball.

It’s surprising to see how good the Commanders have been as of late. Since Taylor Heinicke took over as the starter, the Commanders are 5-1-1. Carson Wentz just returned from the IR, but it’s likely that he will be the backup moving forward. Their run game has been great as the 1-2 combination of Brian Robinson and Antonio Gibson has surprised some fans.

The Commanders are a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 40. Washington is -210 on the moneyline while the Giants are +180.

Giants vs. Commanders

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream, NBC app

Moneyline odds: Commanders -210, Giants +180

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online on the NBC Live Stream or with the NBC app, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, however, you need to have a cable log-in with access to NBC to access the live stream. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.