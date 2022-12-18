How to watch Falcons vs. Saints via live stream in Week 15

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

The Falcons enter this game with a 5-8 record, but their postseason hopes are very much alive. Atlanta is just one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for first place in the NFC South despite losing three of its last four games. The Falcons had a bye in Week 14, so they have had some extra time to prepare for this divisional clash against the Saints. These two sides met in Week 1, and New Orleans won on the road by a score of 27-26.

The Saints are 4-9 on the season, but that’s surprisingly only two games back from first place in the NFC South. Despite that underwhelming record, New Orleans could make a legitimate push to the postseason if it goes on a winning streak. However, the Saints don’t have much momentum at this point in the season, losing four of its last five games. New Orleans also had a bye in Week 14, so both of these teams should be well-prepared for this Week 15 matchup in the Superdome.

The Saints are listed as 4 point home favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 43.5.

Falcons vs. Saints

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream link: Fox Live, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, it will require a cable login with access to Fox. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.