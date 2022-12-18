Who is announcing Sunday Night Football in Week 15 between the Giants and Commanders?

Week 15’s Sunday Night Football matchup will feature the New York Giants taking on the Washington Commanders. This is the second divisional matchup between these teams, with the first ending in a 20-20 tie in Week 13. Kickoff from FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland is set for 8:20 p.m. ET, and the game will air on NBC. The usual Sunday night crew is back with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark bringing you commentary.

The Giants desperately need a win to get off of a losing streak that is coming at a bad time. They have lost three of their last four games, with the other being the tie to the Commanders. New York’s offense has been all over the place this season, but quarterback Daniel Jones trying his best to get the team poised for a playoff push.

The Commanders had their bye week last week and took on the Giants in Week 13. With back-to-back games against the same team, they should have a little bit of an edge. Washington had to marathon the beginning of the season but hopefully was able to recharge with the latest bye week possible. They have gone 6-1-1 in their last eight games and need to keep the momentum moving.

The Commanders are 4.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 40.5. Washington has -210 moneyline odds as the favorite, with New York installed at +180 as the underdogs.