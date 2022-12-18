Justin Fields breaks off massive run against Eagles [VIDEO]

The Chicago Bears have their work cut out for them against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Quarterback Justin Fields was lacking pass-catchers in the offense as Chase Claypool was ruled out ahead of the game, and Equanimeous St. Brown is out with a concussion. No problem, though, as Fields decided to go full Thanos on Philadelphia and did it himself.

This run had everything. Fields avoided a sack in the backfield and then took off down the field. He hit a Madden-esque spin, and even though it caused him to go out of bounds, it shows how much he is coming into his element as a rusher. He is the team leader in rushing yards and has at least 60 yards rushing in each of the team’s last seven games.

The Bears have been eliminated from playoff contention, so they are looking to play spoiler the rest of the way. A win over the No. 1 seed in the NFC would be quite the upset.