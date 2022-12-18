Rayshawn Jenkins takes INT to the endzone as Jags beat Cowboys in OT [VIDEO]

The Jacksonville Jaguars have beaten the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15. It was a back-and-forth game in Florida, but the home team pulled it off in over time. Jacksonville was unable to score with the opening position in the extra period, giving Dallas a chance to win. Safety Rayshawn Jenkins had other plans.

Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott started scrambling and thought he could hit his receiver on the run. The pass came up just short, and the receiver ended up popping the ball conveniently into the arms of Jenkins, who took down the sideline and returned the interception for a game-winning touchdown.

The Jaguars move to 6-8 and would be only one game behind the Tennessee Titans if they lost to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Jacksonville will face the New York Jets next week.

Dallas drops to 10-4 but still sits in second place in the NFC East. They have a huge game against the Philadelphia Eagles next week. With only a handful of games left, they can’t afford to start a losing streak.