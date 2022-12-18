Chandler Jones walks it off for Raiders with one of the wildest finishes in NFL history

Sunday’s Week 15 matchup between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders was tied 24-24 in the final seconds of the game and seemingly heading to overtime. All the Patriots had to do was run the clock out and head to OT.

I repeat, ALL THE PATRIOTS HAD TO DO WAS RUN THE CLOCK OUT AND HEAD TO OT.

Did they do that? Well, yes...and then no. And former Pat Chandler Jones ended up being an unexpected hero for the Raiders in a 30-24 win. Take a look at this madness.

I NEVER SEEN THIS IN MY LIFE. HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE.#RAIDERS WIN, WOOOW



Former #Patriots Chandler Jones too!pic.twitter.com/TsZBgN8va4 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 19, 2022

One of the most unbelievable finishes we’ll see all year was the result of a total meltdown by New England there. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a draw play and got upfield. For some reason, he lost awareness and flipped the ball back to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. Meyers panics and throws it back, falling into the arms of Chandler Jones, who then housed it for the walkoff score for the Raiders. Keep in mind that THE GAME WAS TIED! The Patriots didn’t have do any of this! Just go to overtime.

This play had major implications as it literally kept the Raiders alive in the AFC playoff race. Meanwhile, the Patriots have now fallen to the eight-seed and are on the outside looking in at the moment. What a meltdown.