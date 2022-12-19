Which teams are on Monday Night Football in Week 15?

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers meet up on Monday Night Football to round out the Week 15 slate. Kickoff is set to begin at 8:15 p.m. ET and will be played at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game will air on ESPN/ABC.

Before the 2022-23 season, this MNF matchup was one that quickly jumped off the page. There’s no crystal ball that foretold a 4-9 Rams team and a 5-8 Green Bay Packers team facing each other in the cold heart of December with virtually no playoff hopes on the line. The Rams have been thwarted by injuries to Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald, Allen Robinson II, and many more throughout the year. Baker Mayfield will command the offense once again. The football community is anxious to see how he responds in another primetime affair, following his brilliant game-winning drive last week on Thursday Night Football.

The Packers are coming off a bye week, as Aaron Rodgers will be looking to smother his receivers with targets after he targeted nine different players in the win against the Chicago Bears in Week 13. The return of Romeo Doubs will provide Rodgers an additional weapon, though Christian Watson has been spectacular in the fellow rookie’s absence.