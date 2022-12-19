 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the AFC East heading toward Week 16

The AFC East is working its way through Week 15. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 16.

By Nick Simon
Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Week 15 of the NFL season was very intriguing for the AFC East as it began with an epic showdown in the snow and ended with an all-time blunder.

The Saturday night showdown between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins lived up to the hype with the Bills coming out on top in the snow in a 32-29 victory. The win officially clinched them a playoff spot and gave them some separation from the second-place Dolphins at the top of the division.

The New York Jets officially took themselves out of division title contention with a 20-17 loss to the Lions on Sunday. The New England Patriots did the same in a 30-24 loss to the Raiders, a game that ended with two flabbergasting decisions to lateral on the final play and resulted in Raiders DE Chandler Jones housing it the other way for the walkoff touchdown. As a result, the Bills can officially wrap the AFC East up this weekend with either a win or a Dolphins loss.

Below is a rundown of the AFC East division standings and each team’s opponent next week. The division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook are off the board heading toward Week 16 with the Bills holding a three-game lead with three games remaining.

2022 AFC East standings

AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 15 Week 16
AFC East Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 15 Week 16
Buffalo Bills 11-3 @ CHI -240 -1200 OTB
Miami Dolphins 8-6 vs. GB +475 +800 OTB
New England Patriots 7-7 vs. CIN +500 +10000 OTB
New York Jets 7-7 vs. JAX +2800 +10000 OTB

