NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the AFC North heading toward Week 16

The AFC North is working its way through Week 15. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 16.

By Nick Simon
Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Coming out of the Week 15 of the NFL season, there’s a new team standing atop the AFC North standings.

That team is the Cincinnati Bengals, who improved to 10-4 on the year with a road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Joe Burrow and company were down 17-0 at one point before surging in the second half for the win. They were elevated to first place as a result of the Baltimore Ravens falling to the Cleveland Browns in a 13-3 loss on Sunday.

The Ravens fell to second in the North while the Browns kept their playoff hopes alive. Also keeping their slim playoff hopes alive were the Pittsburgh Steelers, who toppled the Carolina Panthers on the road on Sunday. Cleveland and Pittsburgh are two games back of the Chargers and Dolphins in the wild card race.

Below is a rundown of the AFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 16.

2022 AFC North standings

AFC North Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 15 Week 16
Cincinnati Bengals 10-4 @ NE +170 +115 -195
Baltimore Ravens 9-5 vs. ATL +140 -145 +150
Cleveland Browns 6-8 vs. NO +380 OTB OTB
Pittsburgh Steelers 6-8 vs. LV +1000 OTB OTB

