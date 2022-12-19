NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the AFC South heading toward Week 16

The AFC North is a mess and coming out of Week 15, the division title race got a little bit interesting.

The division-leading Tennessee Titans are fading and they dropped their third straight game in a 17-14 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. The team was ineffective offensively and lost by way of a last-second field goal. The Jacksonville Jaguars have taken advantage of the Titans’ struggles and inched closer with a 40-34 overtime victory over the Cowboys this week. The Jags have moved to within one game of the division lead, a huge turnaround from where they were a month ago.

Believe it or not, but the Indianapolis Colts are technically still alive in the division title race, although that’s not on anyone’s mind after they blew the largest lead in NFL history on Saturday against the Vikings. Meanwhile, the Houston Texans have been long out of the hunt and an overtime loss to the Chiefs moved them one step closer to the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Below is a rundown of the AFC South division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 16.