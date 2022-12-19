NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 16

Week 15 of the NFL season is a wrap for the AFC West and the kings stayed the kings this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs officially clinched their seventh straight division title in a 30-24 overtime victory over the Texans on Sunday. What was thought to be a competitive race in the preseason ended before Christmas and Patrick Mahomes and company will now focus their attention on surpassing the Bills for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Titans by way of a last-second field goal on Sunday and even though the division is now out of reach, they’re still in good position to grab a Wild Card slot. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders miraculously kept their slim playoff hopes alive by way of a walkoff scoop-n-score touchdown by Chandler Jones to down the Patriots. The Denver Broncos were already eliminated from postseason contention, but did pick up a victory over the Cardinals this weekend.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 16.