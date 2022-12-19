 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the AFC West heading toward Week 16

The AFC West is working its way through Week 15. We break down the standings and playoff implications as we move toward Week 16.

By Nick Simon
Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Week 15 of the NFL season is a wrap for the AFC West and the kings stayed the kings this weekend.

The Kansas City Chiefs officially clinched their seventh straight division title in a 30-24 overtime victory over the Texans on Sunday. What was thought to be a competitive race in the preseason ended before Christmas and Patrick Mahomes and company will now focus their attention on surpassing the Bills for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Titans by way of a last-second field goal on Sunday and even though the division is now out of reach, they’re still in good position to grab a Wild Card slot. Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Raiders miraculously kept their slim playoff hopes alive by way of a walkoff scoop-n-score touchdown by Chandler Jones to down the Patriots. The Denver Broncos were already eliminated from postseason contention, but did pick up a victory over the Cardinals this weekend.

Below is a rundown of the AFC West division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 16.

2022 AFC West standings

AFC West Record Wk opp Week 1 Week 16
Kansas City Chiefs 11-3 vs. SEA +175 OTB
Los Angeles Chargers 8-6 @ IND +220 OTB
Las Vegas Raiders 6-8 @ PIT +650 OTB
Denver Broncos 4-10 @ LAR +260 OTB

