NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the NFC East heading toward Week 16

The NFC East race is just about a wrap. Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles have not yet clinched it, but they’ve emerged as the class of the division and likely No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The Eagles beat the Bears in Chicago 25-20 on Sunday. It wasn’t a particularly pretty game, with Chicago giving Philadelphia trouble well into the fourth quarter. Hurts threw a pair of interceptions and no touchdowns, but more than made up for it with three rushing touchdowns on the day.

Philadelphia moved to the precipice of clinching the division thanks to the Dallas Cowboys’ Sunday performance. Dallas jumped on top of the Jaguars 27-10 and looked like they would cruise to a playoff spot and keep at least a little pressure on Philly headed into their Christmas Eve showdown. Instead, they blew the lead and then lost it on a stunning overtime pick-six. They clinched a playoff berth when the Commanders lost to the Giants, but they’re now three games out of the division lead with three to go.

The Giants beat the Commanders on Sunday Night Football to move a game up in the wild card standings and claim the head-to-head tiebreaker edge with a 1-0-1 record between the two teams. New York is in sixth place in the wild card standings and Washington is in seventh.

Below is a rundown of the NFC East division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 16.