NFL standings, Week 15: Breaking down the NFC North heading toward Week 16

The NFC North race is officially a wrap. The Minnesota Vikings are the 2022 division champions after winning a wild one over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The Detroit Lions remain in the mix for a playoff berth, but Minnesota will get the home game that comes with winning the division title.

It was looking rough for the Vikings most of Saturday. They fell behind the Colts early and trailed 33-0 at halftime. Minnesota got on the board with a touchdown at the 8:22 mark in the third quarter. After a Colts field goal, the Vikings ran off 32 straight points to win 39-36 in overtime. It was the biggest comeback in NFL history and secured them the division title.

The Lions won on Sunday, just edging out the Jets 20-17. The two sides exchanged the lead throughout the game before the Lions took the final lead with 1:49 to go on a Brock Wright 51-yard catch-and-run score. They withstood a late Jets drive and missed field goal to get the win and move back to .500.

The Bears lost to the Eagles on Sunday and the Packers close out Week 15 on Monday Night Football against the Rams.

Below is a rundown of the NFC North division standings, each team’s opponent next week, and their division title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook heading toward Week 16.